AB de Villiers surpasses Ganguly's ODI record

South African AB de Villiers passed the 9,000-run milestone in one-day internationals in the third ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.



De Villiers is the 18th player and second South African behind Jacques Kallis to reach the 9,000 mark but has the highest average of 53.86 and is the only one of the leading scorers to have a strike-rate better than 100.



India's Sachin Tendulkar has the most ODI runs with 18,426 but averaged 44.83 with a strike rate of 86.23. De Villiers' highest ODI score is an unbeaten 162 against the West Indies two years ago.