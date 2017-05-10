A day I will never forget: Paulo Dybala

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala was struggling to hide his delight after seeing his side beat Monaco 2-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League to progress 4-1 on aggregate, making it a second final in three years for the Bianconeri.

“It's an amazing day for all of us," Dybala gushed at reaching his first-ever Champions League final.

“This is what we've been working towards since the very first day of pre-season. Every game we've played up to now has been to get us here,” he was quoted as saying by the club website.



“I hope I can play my part and help my team to celebrate but we'll have to wait a bit. We have lots more games to play and other objectives such as the league and cup before then.

"This is a day I'll never forget. Now we have to make sure we win the final to cap it all off,” he added.

However, Dybala admitted that Juventus had eased off in the second half.

"We eased off a little and started freewheeling thinking the match was over. That sort of thing mustn't happen in a one-off match – it won't happen in the final,” he vowed.