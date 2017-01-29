2nd T20I: Nehra, Bumrah delight in India's 5-run win over England

Nehra (3/28) and Bumrah (2/20) claimed precious wickets to power India to a close 5-run victory over England in the 2nd T20I.

Opener KL Rahul scored notable 71 runs, while pacers Ashish Nehra (3/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) claimed precious wickets to power India to a close 5-run victory over England in the second T20 International match at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur on Sunday.

Speedster Ashish Nehra gave India a solid start, claiming successive wickets in the fourth over. The 37-year-old warhorse dismissed England’s opening pair of Sam Billings (12) and Jason Roy (10) in the back-to-back deliveries.

England skipper Eoin Morgan steadied England’s innings for a while, though he was also sent back to pavilion in the 11th over. He managed to score causative 17 runs at a strike rate of 73.91.

It was leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who chipped in the moment, dismissing Morgan with a quick delivery that took the edge of his bat and was caught safely by Hardik Pandya at deep mid-wicket.

Nehra brought back some hopes for India in the 17th over as he tapped Ben Stokes (38) LBW, breaking the 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Earlier in the first innings, Indian opener KL Rahul smashed 71 runs off 47 balls to take the hosts to 144/8 in 20 overs. His remarkable knock came amid England’s bowling domination and that too after a series of bad appearances in his last four matches.

Manish Pandey scored causative 30 runs, while skipper Virat Kohli contributed with 21 runs. No other Indian batsmen could score a double-digit score.