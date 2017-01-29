2nd T20I: England win toss, invite India to bat first

Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second Twenty20 International on Saturday.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second Twenty20 International, here on Saturday.

India: Virat Kohli (Capt), K L Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Eoin Morgan (Capt), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid.