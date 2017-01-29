  1. Home
2nd T20I: England win toss, invite India to bat first

    PTI | Nagpur

    January 29, 2017 | 07:19 PM
Virat Kohli (Photo: AFP)

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second Twenty20 International, here on Saturday.

India: Virat Kohli (Capt), K L Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Eoin Morgan (Capt), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid.

