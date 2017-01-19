2nd ODI: Yuvraj, Dhoni propel India to massive 381/6

Centuries from Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped India recover from a poor start to post 381/6 in the second One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Barabati Stadium here on Thursday.

The duo added 256 runs between them in 38.2 overs to bring the Indian innings back on track after England pacer Chris Woakes had reduced the hosts to 25/3 by the fifth over.

Yuvraj posted 150 runs, surpassing his previous personal best score of 139 and also accumulated the most runs by an Indian batsman against England, going past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The Punjab southpaw's sublime 127-ball innings included a whopping 21 boundaries and three sixes before an attempted drive ended up giving a thickish edge to England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to hand Woakes his fourth wicket of the match.

Dhoni launched a fearsome assault on the England bowlers to help push India beyond the 350-run mark.

The former India captain plundered 134 runs off 122 balls with 10 boundaries and six hits into the stands. He was caught on the square leg boundary by David Willey while trying ot hit Liam Plunkett for another six.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya came up with the big shots towards the close to end the Indian innings on a high.

Woakes sent back the entire Indian top-order for figures of 4/46 in nine overs.

Plunket returned 2/91 in 10 overs.

Brief scores:

India: 381/6 (Yuvraj Singh 150, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 134; Chris Woakes 4/46) vs England.

