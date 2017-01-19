2nd ODI: England win toss, send India to bat

India have made one change to their side which defeated England in the first ODI on Sunday at Pune.

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Barabati Stadium here on Thursday.

Pacer Umesh Yadav was replaced by Bhuvneshwar Kumar while, for the visitors, pacer Liam Plunkett was included in the squad in place of Adil Rashid.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey.