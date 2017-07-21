2017 ICC: Romelu Lukaku guides Manchester United past Manchester City

Manchester United’s winning start to pre-season continued as the Red Devils beat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-0 in the 2017 International Champions Cup tie at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Friday morning.

The first-ever Manchester Derby to be held outside British shores had got footballing fans excited and in a clash of the big-spending Premier League sides, United came out on top thanks to first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

After City had arguably bested United in their meetings last season, Jose Mourinho was taking no chances against his arch-rival Pep Guardiola as he sent out an extremely strong line-up, with no youngster save Rashford present.

Summer signings Lukaku and Victor Lindelof started, along with David de Gea, Chris Smalling, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard, among others.

Guardiola blended experience with youth in his starting XI, with 17-year-old Phil Foden and Patrick Roberts playing alongside the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Yaya Toure in midfield.

Sergio Aguero, strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, led the line in attack with Gabriel Jesus warming the bench for once but it was defensive midfielder Fernandinho’s inclusion as a centre-back that raised a few eyebrows. Teenager Oluwatosin Adarbioyo was the staring left-back while summer signing Kyle Walker started for the first time on the opposite flank.

City had the possession, as expected, but United always looked dangerous on the break with the pace of Rashford, Lukaku and Mkhitaryan asking questions of the Sky Blues’ defence on multiple occasions.

United had the first clear-cut chance of the game, with Mkhitaryan shooting straight at City’s new goalkeeper, Ederson, from a tight angle in the 21st minute.

Kevin de Bruyne was City’s biggest threat in the first-half, sending in some deliciously inviting crosses which somehow managed to evade Sergio Aguero’s touches.

Pogba and Lukaku had looked bright during their brief time on the pitch during United’s earlier pre-season ties but their on-field chemistry went to new heights as the French midfielder sent in a raking long-ball with Lukaku latched on to and promptly scored from a narrow angle in the 37th minute.

Ederson came off his line sensing the danger but was a little too late as the Belgian forward headed the ball past him and managed to finish a difficult, bouncing ball from a tight angle to give United the lead.

And just as City were recovering from their shock of going a goal down, United doubled the lead two minutes later thanks to the in-form Marcus Rashford. Mkhitaryan slipped in the electric 19-year-old after a lightning fast break and the English striker took a touch before expertly finishing past a full-stretch Ederson to put United in command seven minutes from half-time.

Mourinho made four changes at half-time, while Guardiola made seven but United never truly looked in danger of conceding to their neighbours and in fact, were unlucky not to come away with a bigger win.

Just seven minutes into the second-half Lukaku was afforded time and space to let loose and the Belgian’s shot from the edge of the box looked destined for the top-corner but much to the relief of City, cannoned off the post instead.

Pogba, unlucky last season to hit the post on several occasions, hit the side-netting later on as United looked assured at the back save one time when Sergio Romero, de Gea’s replacement at half-time, could not gather a Samir Nasri cross and the ball flew straight to Foden outside the box.

The City youngster attempted an audacious lob with Romero stranded but his try landed on top of the net and from then on, the Red Devils held the Sky Blues at bay without much fuss to clinch a morale-boosting win.

United will now play European Champions Real Madrid on Sunday while City’s next opponents are Real as well, but their tie is scheduled for Thursday, which gives them time to regroup and try to get their pre-season up and running.