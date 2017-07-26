2017 ICC: Rome edge Tottenham Hotspur in thriller

Marco Tumminello’s 92nd-minute strike for Roma settled an entertaining 2017 International Champions Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur, with the final scoreline reading 3-2 in the Giallorossi’s favour at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

Fresh from thumping Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 on the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino’s men were heavy favourites to win the tie. And after sending out a strong starting XI which included the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli and Harry Kane, among others, the Lilywhites should have dominated a side that have just sold some of their biggest talents in the transfer window.

Roma weren't letting the summer departures of Mohamed Salah and Antonio Rudiger deter them as they began the first-half strongly, with Diego Perotti, in particular, looking dangerous.

And they got their reward for their graft, when Radja Nainggolan’s cross was handled inside the box by young Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in the 12th minute.

Perotti stepped up and his calm spot-kick went one way while Spurs keeper Michel Vorm went the other to give Eusebio Di Francesco’s side the breakthrough.

The Italian side continued to threaten on the break and Nainggolan’s deft through ball set up Gregoire Defrel, but the French winger’s shot flashed wide of Vorm’s post.

Spurs were shaken from their stupor and had a big chance of their own, when Moussa Dembele’s right footed shot cannoned off the cross bar from a tight angle.

Harry Kane, the Premier League’s top-scorer for the past two seasons running, was lively and had a couple of shots from distance which tested Roma custodian Alisson, but the Lilywhites were unable to find an equaliser as half-time approached.

Pochettino made five changes for the second period while his counterpart Di Francesco made three but once again it was the Italian team that began the half stronger.

Cengiz Under, one of the Roma introductions, was released for a one-on-one but backtracking Spurs defenders pushed him wide and his shot from the edge of the penalty area never truly threatened Hugo Lloris

Spurs had a strong penalty shout of their own soon after, when Federico Fazio brought down Kane in the box, but referee Hilario Grajeda refused to blow the whistle, much to the relief of the former Spurs defender.

The Lilywhites continued to press for an equaliser and were caught out out the break when Under finished off Kevin Strootman’s cross in the 70th minute.

Despite time against them, Spurs refused to give up and were rewarded for their perseverance when Harry Winks popped up at the far post in the 87th minute. Vincent Janssen, derided by many for his lack of goals last season, then deftly turned in Georges Nkoudou’s cross from the right in the 91st minute to seemingly ensure a share of the spoils.

For their was time still for one final Roma surge and the Italian’s broke Spurs’ hearts when the 18-year-old Tumminello beat off his marker to tap in fellow substitute Kevin Strootman’s inviting cross in the 92nd minute.

Spurs can take plenty of positives from their showing into their next game of the International Champions Cup, a Saturday night fixture with Manchester City while Roma next play Juventus on Sunday night.