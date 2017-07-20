2017 ICC: Paris Saint-Germain beat Roma on penalties

Paris Saint-Germain edged Roma 5-3 (1-1 FT) on penalties in a gripping 2017 International Champions Cup encounter at the Comerica Park in Detroit, on Thursday morning.

While it was the Italians’ second pre-season game, for Ligue 1 giants PSG it was their opening summer tie and manager Unai Emery fielded a strong line-up with summer signing Dani Alves among the big names to feature.

Apart from left-back Laywivn Kurzawa, it was an all-Brazilian affair at the back as Marquinhos and Thiago Silva started in the centre of defence with Alves for company on the right flank.

Up top, Jose Rodriguez was given company by Lucas Moura, Javier Pastore and youngster Giovani Lo Celso while Adrien Rabbiot partnered veteran Thiago Motta in midfield.

Roma’s new manager Eusebio Di Francesco started Edin Dzeko, Kevin Strootman and Maxime Gonalons, among others, in a fairly strong Giallorossi line up.

It was, however, former Roma defender and current PSG mainstay Marquinhos, who would score the opening goal nine minutes before the interval. The 23-year-old centre-back calmly collected Jese’s pass inside the box and slotted past Allison in the Roma goal.

PSG hadn't been impressive in the attack until that point and galvanised by the opener started to find some rhythm.

Pastore weaved his way into the box and set up Moura inside the box but the Brazilian winger was straight at Allison and the teams went into the interval with the score reading 1-0 in Les Parisiens favour.

Roma made six changes at half-time with Umar Sadiq, Radja Nainggolan and Federico Fazio among the notable introductions. Unai Emery made a double substitution, brining on Blaise Matuidi and Presnel Kimpembe for Adrien Rabiot and Thiago Silva, respectively.

The Italian side had a strong penalty shout denied early on and replays suggested that Dani Alves’ sliding tackle had got a bit of Diego Perotti first before getting the ball but match referee Chris Penso waved away any protests.

Roma were celebrating soon after, however, as the 20-year-old Sadiq finished between Alphonse Areola’s legs from an acute angle on the hour-mark.

Daniele De Rossi went close with a free-kick soon after, but Areloa redeemed himself for his previous error by acrobatically tipping the midfielder’s shot over the bar.

Sadiq’s pace on the break was causing PSG all kinds of problems and when he was brought down by Kimpembe inside the box, it looked like a stonewall penalty but once again, Chris Penso refused to blow the whistle.

On the other end, PSG had three solid chance of their own and every single one fell to Matuidi. For once, the dynamic French midfielder could not keep his composure as he failed to hit the target on each of his attempts as the match went to penalties.

PSG shot first, with Les Parisies scoring their first three attempts while Roma kept pace until the third. Gerson’s spot-kick was palmed away by Areloa and while De Rossi converted the fourth penalty, it was in PSG’s hands and Marquinhos made no mistake to get Les Parisiens’ pre-season off to a winning start.

The Ligue 1 side next face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday morning while Roma’s next game is against Spurs on 26 July.