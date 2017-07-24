2017 ICC: Manchester United edge Real Madrid in bizarre shootout 

Manchester United rode their luck against Real Madrid in their 2017 International Champions Cup tie on Monday morning, edging the European champions 2-1 (1-1 after full-time) in a bizarre penalty shootout at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

On a three-match winning streak, the Red Devils were the form team but against the mighty Los Blancos, were slight underdogs and the tie didn't disappoint, with plenty of drama for a packed crowd which included the likes of Hollywood actress Julia Roberts.

United shot first in the shootout after the 90 minutes had ended with the scoreboard reading 1-1 but both teams missed their first two attempts before finally getting it right on their third try.

Anthony Martial skied his attempt, but fortunately for him, United keeper David de Gea got down quickly to save Mateo Kovacic’s penalty. United youngster Scott McTominay was next to fluff his lines, with Kiko Casilla making an impressive shot to give Los Blancos the perfect opportunity to take the lead, but Oscar’s weak shot was easily saved by de Gea.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan finally got the shootout going, cooly sending Casilla the wrong way but Luis Quezada responded for Real Madrid by converting his spot-kick despite de Gea managing to get a hand to the ball.

Summer signing Victor Lindelof went down the middle but Casilla stood his ground and saved with his feet and while Theo Hernandez sent de Gea the wrong way, his shot was well wide.

Dutch defender Daley Blind finally got United in the lead with a cool finish and Casemiro slammed his shot against the bar to make it four wins out of four for United.

Earlier in the tie, Anthony Martial produced a bit of magic for United’s opener on the stroke of half-time, dancing past Dani Carvajal and two other Real Madrid players to set up Jesse Lingard up for a simple tap-in.

Jose Mourinho, up against his old side, sent out a starting XI which had plenty of pace, with Lingard, Martial and Marcus Rashford playing up top as the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba warmed the bench and the tactics worked with the trio asking Real’s defence plenty of questions.

Zinedine Zidane, without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, sent out a Real Madrid strong line-up which featured the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, among others.

Real fashioned the first chance of the tie, when Karim Benzema sent in a dangerous cross into the box, but Sergio Romero was equal to the task as he bravely punched the ball clear.

Martial, who has been struggling for playing time this pre-season, was bright and his lay-off for Lingard was hammered by the Englishman but a sprawling Keylor Navas made a fine save to deny United a lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Lingard went close again from a long-range strike, four minutes before the interval but it was his third attempt that bore fruit, when Martial laid it on a plate for him after a dazzling display of footwork.

Zidane changed his entire XI at half-time and Mourinho made several changes himself but was forced to make an unscheduled one in the 52d minute, when Ander Herrera suffered a painful collision and the Spaniard was unable to continue, causing worry for the gathered United fans.

Madrid had the stronger second-half overall, dominating possession as they did in the first but started to create more chances as well.

And their pressure paid off when Lindelof brought down Theo Hernandez inside the box and Casemiro emphatically put the ensuing spot-kick away to draw Real level in the 69th minute.

De Gea was forced to make a smart stop from a Real free-kick soon after as Los Blancos amped the pressure but the biggest chance of the half fell to United midfielder Marouane Fellaini seven minutes from time.

Scot McTominay's cross from the right found the big Belgian completely empty but he somehow could not convert, sending his side-footed effort high and wide and the match subsequently went to a shoot-out.

United next face Catalan side Barcelona on Thursday while Real will face Manchester City on the same day and will hope their second pre-season outing against an English side will be a more fruitful one.