2017 ICC: Bayern Munich hold on to beat Chelsea

German football champions Bayern Munich earned their first 2017 International Champions Cup win on Tuesday, as they defeated English Premier League (EPL) champions Chelsea 3-2.

After they were beaten in their first two matches against Arsenal and AC Milan, Bayern won thanks to goals from Rafinha and a brace from Thomas Muller, while Marcos Alonso and Michy Batshuayi scored for Chelsea, reports Efe.

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata made his debut with Chelsea, after he joined the London outfit on a five-year-deal from Real Madrid.

The German team dominated the first half, taking an early lead with a powerful shot outside the area from Brazilian Rafinha in the sixth minute.

Six minutes later, Muller doubled the score with a shot from inside the area that put French Franck Ribery's cross home, before he completed his brace with a rocket he fired in the 27th minute.

Bayern ran out of steam in the last few minutes before the break, when Chelsea gained some ground to score their first goal after missing some chances, thanks to a shot from Alonso.

Although Bayern's momentum continued in the second half, Chelsea was more decisive as they made the most of one of a handful of real chances they got to double their tally with a shot from Batshuayi, with only five minutes left of the match.