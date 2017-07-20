2017 ICC: Arsenal edge Bayern Munich on penalties

Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 4-3 in a shoot-out to win a pre-season warm-up tie on a sweaty night here on Wednesday.

Arsenal substitute goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez blocked two penalty kicks to become an unlikely hero after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time, reports Xinhua news agency.

Alex Iwobi headed in a last-gasp equaliser for the Londoners after Robert Lewandowski put Bayern Munich ahead in the eighth minute.

The Polish striker scored from the spot after his teammate Juan Bernat was brought down in Arsenal's area.

Three minutes later, the English Premier League side nearly pulled it off when Mesut Ozil raced down the middle to a deft pass from Danny Welbeck with only Bayern goalkeeper Tom Starke to beat. The Arsenal striker sent the ball straight to Starke.

In the 32nd minute, two minutes after the water break, Arsenal squandered another chance as Alexandre Lacazette was put through by Ozil but had his shot saved by Starke.

James Rodriguez, who joined the German Bundesliga giants on loan from Real Madrid in July, came close at the injury time of the first half when he pounced on a pass from Frank Ribery near the goal-line, only to see Arsenal defender Grant Xhaka clear the ball before he could strike.

The Columbian international had another scoring chance denied three minutes after interval when his shot was parried by Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Arsenal, who lost to Bayern Munich 10-2 over two legs of the final 16 matchup at last season's Champions League, weathered the German side's attack and found the net through Iwobi in a fast counter-attack.

The 21-year-old midfielder jumped to meet a cross from Aaron Ramsey and headed it into the goal.