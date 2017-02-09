2 Indians chosen for Basketball Without Borders Camp

In a first, two Indian cagers -- Aashay Verma and Priyanka Prabhakara -- have been selected in a 67-strong international group of boys and girls for the NBA and FIBA's third annual Basketball without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in New Orleans, USA.

The camp will be held from February 17 to 19 at the New Orleans Pelicans' practice facility as part of NBA All-Star 2017.

Verma (17) is 7-foot, 1-inch tall and plays centre while Prabhakara is a 5-foot, 10-inch tall player, who hails from Kerala.

"The Basketball without Borders Global Camp is a great opportunity for the top male and female prospects from around the world to compete against one another, learn directly from NBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches, and experience the excitement of NBA All-Star," said NBA Vice President, International Basketball Operations and Head of Elite Basketball, Brooks Meek.

"The Basketball without Borders program was founded on the belief that basketball brings young players from different backgrounds together and transcends cultural boundaries."

Players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities on and off the court, including movement efficiency, positional skill development, shooting and skills competitions, 5-on-5 games, and daily life skills seminars focusing on health, leadership and communication.

One boy and one girl will be named BWB Global Camp MVPs at the conclusion of the three-day camp.

The campers will attend the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night, and the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Centre.