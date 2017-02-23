1st Test, Day 1: Indian bowlers strike late in afternoon session

Peter Handscomb (22) and Steve Smith (27) fell in quick succession to hand India the advantage, with Australia 153/4 at tea on the first day of the Pune Test.

Shaun Marsh (16) was the first to fall after lunch, slightly unlucky after Jayant Yadav’s ball hit the pad onto his gloves before finally getting a touch off the back of the bat and into Virat Kohli’s grateful hands.

Handscomb was next to go, plump lbw off Ravindra Jadeja and after a brief discussion with Smith, astutely decided to walk instead of asking for a review. Smith then literally threw his wicket away after toiling away for a while, attempting to hit Ravichandran Ashwin out of the park but finding Kohli at mid-wicket instead.

Earlier in the day, David Warner (38) and Matt Renshaw (38*) had combined well to give Australia a solid foundation, before the pint-sized batsman was beaten all-ends up by Umesh Yadav to give India a vital breakthrough.

Renshaw then departed to the pavilion, apparently not feeling well but returned after Handscomb was dismissed to resume his innings. He has Mitchel Marsh (2) for company at the crease as the visitors enter a crucial final session, in which they must preserve wickets if they are to remain in the Test.