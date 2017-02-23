1st Test, Day 1: Australian openers dominate opening session

India struck late via Umesh Yadav to get India a vital breakthrough after Australian openers David Warner (38) and Matt Renshaw (36 retired hurt) had initially frustrated the home side on the first day of the 1st Test in Pune to put the visitors at 84/1 at lunch.

Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat and his openers looked to be emerging from the opening session unscathed before Virat Kohli’s strategy of bringing Umesh Yadav into the attack paid immediate dividends.

Kohli had persisted with spinners on a placid track but to no avail, with the tall Renshaw and pint-sized Warner looking well set and in sight of half-centuries.

Jayant Yadav had clean bowled Warner, but had overstepped the line by a huge margin so much to Australia’s relief, the opener remained in the game and he and the young Renshaw combined well for the opening hour and a half to put some runs on the board.

Renshaw even hit a massive six off Ravindra Jadeja and even Ravichandran Ashwin was unable to find much joy on a home wicket for a change.

Warner eventually fell to Umesh, an inside edge smacking the stumps to end his innings and with Renshaw retiring ill immediately, Australia have two new batsmen at the crease.

Captain Smith (1*) and Shaun Marsh (1) are batting currently and with the pitch already turning, face an tough task if they are to preserve their wickets.