  1. Home
  2. Sports

1st Test: Australia win toss, elect to bat

  • IANS

    IANS | Pune

    February 23, 2017 | 09:49 AM

David Warner (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli-led hosts made one change to their team.

Related

0
Add Commnents

Australian skipper Steven Smith won the toss and elected to bat against India in the opening match of their four-match Test cricket series here on Friday.

Virat Kohli-led hosts made one change to their team. Medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was replaced by spinning all-rounder Jayant Yadav while Australia were playing two pacers and two spinners on a slow and low track.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith(captain), Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India : Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you support the govt's decision to not issue new Rs.1,000 notes?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.