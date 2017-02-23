1st Test: Australia win toss, elect to bat

Australian skipper Steven Smith won the toss and elected to bat against India in the opening match of their four-match Test cricket series here on Friday.

Virat Kohli-led hosts made one change to their team. Medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was replaced by spinning all-rounder Jayant Yadav while Australia were playing two pacers and two spinners on a slow and low track.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith(captain), Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India : Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.