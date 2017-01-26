1st T20I: England win toss; Rasool makes debut as India bat first

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first Twenty20 International at Green Park stadium, here on Thursday.

India have handed debut to spinner Parvez Rasool, the first cricketer from valley to made it to the national cricket team.

The hosts won both Test and ODI series, preceding the T20 series.

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parveez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Adil Rashid.