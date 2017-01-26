1st T20I: Morgan, Root drive England to victory over India

England outclassed India by seven wickets in the first T20 International match at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

Riding on impressive knocks by captain Eoin Morgan (51) and Joe Root (46*), England outclassed India by seven wickets in the first T20 International match at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Thursday.

For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets to remove the opening pair England. Both, Jason Roy (19) and Sam Billings (22) were bowled cleanly by the 26-year-old Haryana spinner.

Debutant Parvez Rasool (6, 1/32), who had sacrificed his wicket for the team in the last over, claimed the much-valued wicket of Morgan. It came subsequent to a six. Morgan appeared in a hurry to finish it off and pulled it towards the long-off, where Suresh Raina made no mistake.

Earlier in the first Innings, Indian batting line-up appeared collapsing like a house of cards. Wicketkeeper batsman MS Dhoni scored highest 36 (not out) for India, though he didn’t help much to put a strong total on board.

Local cricketing hero from Uttar Pradesh, Raina managed to score 34 runs with four fours and a six. On his comeback after ten months, Raina failed to cash in the big moment.

His part time off-spin too left him with an unsuccessful spell, conceding 17 runs without a single wicket.

Skipper Virat Kohli (29), who opened Indian innings with KL Rahul (8), lost his wicket early in the eighth over to Moeen Ali.

England off-spinner Ali took his T20I-best spell of 2/21 today at the bowling-friendly pitch of the Green Park Stadium. Ali tapped Manish Pandey (3) LBW to claim his second wicket.

Supporting Ali in the bowling attack, pacers Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes claimed one wicket each.