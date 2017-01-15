1st ODI: Root, Roy score impressive as England post 350/7

England posted competitive 350 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their innings at the first ODI against India.

Riding on powerful knocks by Joe Root and Jason Roy, England posted competitive 350 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their innings at the first ODI against India at MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

On his limited-over captaincy debut, Virat Kohli started with fortune, winning the first toss after which he opted to bowl first. MS Dhoni guided the new Indian captain and appeared placing fielding from time to time.

England started their innings with a jolt, losing Alex Hales (9) in the seventh over. Jasprit Bumrah (2/79) cashed in with the much-cherished runout.

It was Indian tweaker Ravindra Jadeja (1/50), who earned the breakthrough, ending Jason Roy’s stormy innings. The 26-year-old opener scored 73 runs off 61 balls at a strike rate of 119.67.

In an attempt to hit a short length delivery by Jadeja, Roy came forward, though missed the ball and Dhoni did the rest from behind the stumps.

Dhoni delighted again after eight overs of Roy’s dismissal, sending the captain Eoin Morgan (28) back to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya’s short-length delivery found the edge of the willow, though umpire didn’t give him out. Dhoni, having the hawk-eye, asked for a review and the umpire had to overturn his decision for the second time in the day.

Pandya (2/46) claimed his second wicket in shape of wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler (31).

Joe Root, who emerged as the knight in shining armour for struggling England, was dismissed for 72 runs, thanks to a slower ball from Bumrah which was safely caught by Pandya.