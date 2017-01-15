1st ODI: Kohli starts picture-perfect, leads India to triumph

Virat Kohli's inspiring 122-run knock propelled India to a three-wicket victory over England in the first ODI.

Leading the Indian limited-over cricket team for the first time, skipper Virat Kohli celebrated the big day to the fullest as his inspiring 122-run knock propelled India to a three-wicket victory over England in the first ODI at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday.

Picking the pulse from where Kohli left after his dismissal, Kedhar Jadhav stood up responsibly to score causative 120 runs off 76 balls at a notable strike rate of 157.89, hitting 12 fours and four sixes.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was seen guiding the new generation skipper and placing field position earlier in England’s innings, couldn’t do wonders with the willow. He was dismissed cheaply by Jake Ball (3/67) for six runs.

No other Indian batsmen could score impressive knock, however, Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning six to gift Kohli a special victory.

The 25-year-old pacer, Ball led the bowling attack for England, claiming three big wickets – Dhoni, Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja (13). David Willey and Ben Stokes took two wickets each to support the bowling attack.

In their first innings, Joe Root (78) and Jason Roy (73) scored impressive knocks to give India a tough target of 351 runs.

Indian bowlers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each, while Umesh Yadav and Jadeja dismissed Moeen Ali (28) and Roy to join the carnival.