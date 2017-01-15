1st ODI: India win toss, send England to bat

How will India fare in Virat Kohli's first game as ODI captain?

Indian captain Virat Kohli chose to bowl after winning the toss in the first One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

India have rested batsman Ajinkya Rahane, medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Amit Mishra for the opening ODI while for the visitors, pacer Liam Plunkett, batsman Sam Billings, Jony Bairstwow and Liam Dawson were rested. Yuvraj Singh is making his comeback to the ODI side after a gap of three years.

The squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wocketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball.

