Will return to direction when time is right: Sasikumar

Last seen donning the director's hat with 2010 Tamil thriller Easan, actor-filmmaker Sasikumar says he will return to helming when the time is right and won't succumb to the pressure of the industry and his peers.



"Every time I meet the press, I'm asked when I plan to return to direction. A lot of my well-wishers in the industry too ask the same question. I don't buck to the pressure of all these people because I know I'll direct when the time is right," Sasikumar said.



He says he can't let the pressure of his peers influence him.



"I can't make a film because someone wants me to. I will decide when I want to direct, and I'm waiting for the right time. It might be next year or the one after that. I have two scripts ready but I'm not quite sure which one to choose first to direct," he said.



Sasikumar's Tamil comedy-drama Balle Vellaiya Theva, in which he has played the lead, is slated for release on Friday.