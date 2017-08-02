Vijay Sethupathi to play 96-year-old in his upcoming Tamil film

After playing a ruthless gangster in Tamil crime-drama "Vikram Vedha", actor Vijay Sethupathi, known for his experimentation streak, will be seen playing a 96-year-old man in his upcoming Tamil romantic-drama "96".

"It's not a full-length role. He will be seen playing a 96-year-old character very briefly. The story tracks three phases in the life of Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen playing a 16-year-old, 36-year-old and 96-year-old," a source from the film's unit told IANS.

Being directed by Prem Kumar, the film also stars Trisha, Kaali Venkat and Aadukalam Murugadoss.

This is not the first time Vijay will be seen playing an older character.

In "Orange Mittai", his home production, he played a 50-something role.

The shoot of "96" is currently underway in Puducherry.