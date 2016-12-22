Vijay's shoot to commence from February

The principal shooting of Vijay's yet-untitled 61st Tamil film, directed by Atlee, will commence in February 2017, a source said. The project will be predominantly shot in the US.



"With most of the cast and crew already finalized, the makers plan to start shooting. A few locations have been locked in the US, and a few more will be finalized during the next visit," a source from the film unit said.



The project reunites Vijay and Atlee after this year's smash Tamil hit Theri.



Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha are slugging it out for the leading lady's part.



"Discussions have been initiated with both. In a week's time, an official announcement can be expected," the source clarified.



The film will also feature ace comedians Vadivelu and Rajendran.



Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is most likely to compose the tunes.