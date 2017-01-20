'Very excited about 'Pellichoopulu' remake'

Actress Shraddha Srinath is excited about signing the yet-untitled Kannada remake of Telugu indie hit Pellichoopulu because she still hasn't seen the original. That way, she can play her part the way she wants to.



"I have only heard good things about 'Pellichoopulu' so far from my friends in the industry. I couldn't watch the film when it had released because I was busy with other commitments. I don't intend to watch it now as it will help me prepare for my character," Shraddha told IANS.



To be helmed by Murali, the film will also star Gurunandan.



"By not watching the original, I will not treat this project as a remake. I will see it as another original script and play my character the way I want it which will make it exciting. What I really like about the film is that the romance won't be cheesy," she said.



With an interesting line-up of projects in her kitty, Shraddha is awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam's Tamil romantic-drama Kaatru Veliyidai and R Madhavan-starrer Vikram Vedha.

