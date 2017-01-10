'The Ghazi Attack' trailer to be released on Wednesday

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that the theatrical trailer of Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu starrer bilingual war drama "The Ghazi Attack" will be released on Wednesday.

Johar wrote on his Twitter page: "India's first war-at-sea film. 'The Ghazi Attack' trailer tomorrow."

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film is tipped to be India's first submarine film which will be about the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi, a Pakistan deployed submarine.

The film is partially based on the book Blue Fish, penned by Sankalp himself.

While Rana will be seen as a naval officer, Taapsee will be playing a refugee.

The story is about an executive naval officer of the Indian submarine S21 and his team who remain underwater for 18 days.

Johar's Dharma Productions has acquired the theatrical rights of the film.