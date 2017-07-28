SIT begins questioning Ravi Teja in drug case

Leading Telugu actor Ravi Teja on Friday appeared before Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Hyderabad drug racket.



The actor reached Abkari Bhavan, the office of Prohibition and Excise Department of Telangana, around 10 a.m.



A four-member team of SIT officials began questioning the actor with regard to the racket busted in July.



Like other actors grilled over last two weeks, Ravi would be questioned about his alleged links with the accused arrested in the case.



Popularly known as 'mass Maharaja' in film circles, Ravi will also be asked if he is addicted to drugs.



He was summoned for questioning after his contact number was found in the call data of Calvin Mascrenhas and Zeeshan Ali, the two key accused arrested in the case.



Ravi's mother last week denied the allegations that he uses drugs.



He is the ninth Tollywood celebrity to be questioned in the case. SIT questioned actresses Charmme Kaur and Mumaith Khan during in the last two days.