Shruti Haasan excited for Cannes

Actress Shruti Haasan says she is really excited to be the part of 70th Cannes Film Festival for her film Sangamithra.

Shruti on Monday evening took to Twitter to express her excitement.

"Last day in LA but super excited to head to Cannes for Sangamitra! Shruti tweeted.

A Hindi, Tamil and Telugu trilingual, Sangamithra stars Shruti in the title role, while Jayam Ravi and Arya are the chief male protagonists. The film is directed by Sundar C, produced by Thenandal Studios and has Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman as its music director.

Rahman will walk the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival with the lead cast, director and producers of the trilingual magnum opus. He will be seen walking the red carpet of the opening night on May 17.

