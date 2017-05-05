Shraddha Srinath plays Bharatanatyam dancer in Telugu debut

Actress Shraddha Srinath, best known for her Kannada film U-Turn, will be seen playing a Bharatanatyam dancer in her upcoming yet-untitled Telugu debut film, to be directed by Ravikanth Perepu of Kshanam fame.

"It's the script that got me excited. It's a two-heroine, coming-of-age romantic comedy where I play a Bharatanatyam dancer. I start shooting from May 9," Shraddha told.

She is not a trained dancer, but Shraddha has had a brief stint with Bharatanatyam.

"I was trained for a year when I was 8 years old. Due to my army upbringing, we had to move a lot and I had to discontinue my training. I can't say I was really trained but I did get some formal training. I will have to brush up the basics before I start shooting," she said.

Shraddha will be paired with Siddhu Jonnalagedda, and she is thrilled to be working with a young team.

"Ravikanth is a director with great caliber. He comes from a good background. When I met him personally, I realized he is quite sensible and I would like to work with him. Moreover, he is young and we belong to the same generation," she said.

Shraddha also has Tamil projects Vikram Vedha, Ivan Thanthiran and Richie in her kitty.