Rajamouli thanks 'Baahubali' fans for support

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli has thanked the fans of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion for their support after the films release.

"It's only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by Baahubali fans made us cruise through the obstacles," Rajamouli tweeted on Sunday.

"Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past five years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives," he added.

While the first part, Baahubali: The Beginning", released in July 2015 and minted over Rs 600 crore at the box office, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was supposed to come out in 2016.

However, the makers took time and released the film on April 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

With an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from first day across four languages, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is said to have registered the biggest opening for an Indian film.

The film features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead.