Police question actor Dileep's wife

A police team probing the abduction of a popular actress in Kerala in which superstar Dileep has been arrested said on Wednesday they have questioned his actress wife Kavya Madhavan and her mother.



Superintendent of Police A.V. George told reporters: "I can confirm that she was questioned yesterday (Tuesday). I cannot provide any more information."



Kavya Madhavan was reportedly questioned for over six hours at the ancestral home of Dileep. Many times she reportedly broke down.



It was on February 17 that the actress was abducted and harassed in a moving vehicle for around two hours.



The police had earlier arrested the prime accused, Pulsar Suni, and his accomplices.



On Monday the Kerala High Court refused to give bail to Dileep. On Tuesday his judicial remand was extended till August 8.