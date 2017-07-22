NTR rings in son's b'day on sets of Bigg Boss Telugu

Actor Jr. NTRs son Abhay Ram turned two on Saturday. He paid his father a surprise visit along with his mother and some family friends on the sets of Telugu Bigg Boss, a source said.



"Abhay, NTR's wife and some of his friends paid him a surprise visit on the sets of Bigg Boss. They celebrated Abhay's birthday on the sets of the reality show in Lonavala," a source close to Jr. NTR told IANS.



Jr. NTR tweeted on Saturday: "Happy birthday to my happiness. Your blessings are always a boon."



He also shared a picture with Abhay from the sets.



NTR is hosting the Telugu version of Bigg Boss, which marks his television debut.



On the career front, he is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu actioner "Jai Lava Kusa", in which he plays a triple role.

