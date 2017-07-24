'No.1 Yaari' is No.1 in TRP!

After the roaring success of Baahubali, actor Rana Daggubati made his television debut as a host with No.1 Yaari.

Call it stardom fetched by the success of his latest film Baahubali or the interesting concept of the show No.1 Yaari, has become a huge hit on small screen.

The show was ranked No.1 in the Telugu states right after its third episode and the TRP is setting the benchmark for other shows with its 9.1 TRP ratings.

One of the main reasons for the shows growing popularity is because of the host of the show. Rana who is a big macho guy is appreciated by the fans for hosting the show in such a way that he connects with the audience and brings the guest at ease in discussing their personal life with him.

Unlike his character from Baahubali, Rana is a big guy with a big heart who is really humble with the response to the show and the admiration from his fans.