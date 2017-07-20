News channels destroyed my life: Puri Jagannadh

Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, who was quizzed by Telangana's excise officials probing a drug racket, has lashed out at television news channels, saying they destroyed his life.



After nearly a day-long questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday, the well-known director posted a video on his Twitter account to vent his feelings.



Denying any links with the accused arrested in this case, he said the channels ran special programmes to sensationalise things "knowingly or unknowingly".



"In fact, they destroyed my life. My mother, wife, children and brothers are still in shock. Not only us, but many other families are suffering," said Puri, who is one of the 12 Tollywood personalities to be served notices by the SIT.



Puri, who is also a producer and script writer, said he was hurt by the manner in which the media conducted itself.



"I know the journalists. I had always been friendly with them. I will meet them again. But they disturbed me a lot. If there is anything, the SIT officers will decide," he said.



The director, famous for the 2006 movie 'Pokiri' starring Mahesh Babu, said he always liked and respected the police department and made many films on them.



He pointed out that he even made a movie 'Ism' on the journalists.



The 50-year-old said the SIT officers asked him several questions about the allegations against him.



"I told them clearly that I have no links with Calvin gang and never met Calvin," he said referring to Calvin Mascrenhas, the kingpin of the racket.



"I am ready to go whenever they (SIT officers) call me again. Basically I am a very responsible person. Not only drugs, I was never into anything which is illegal," he added.



Puri has received support from actor Prakash Raj.



"It is high time we the people and the media realise it's not fair to sensationalise issues before the complet(e) truth comes out," tweeted Prakash Raj.