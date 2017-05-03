Movie ticket rates capped at Rs.200 in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has capped the price of film tickets at all theatres at Rs.200 and made it mandatory for multiplexes to screen Kannada and regional cinema during prime time.

The ceiling on movie ticket prices comes into immediate effect, with the government issuing a notification implementing the proposal announced in the state budget for 2017-18.

The move comes barely a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with his family watched the blockbuster Baahubali 2-The Conclusion, by reportedly paying a hefty entry fee at a multiplex that was more than the normal price.

The notification also makes it mandatory for multiplexes to screen Kannada and regional cinema during the prime time (between 1.30 pm to 7.30 pm) at least on one screen.However, the maximum cap of Rs 200 does not includetaxes.

While 'Gold Class Screen' and 'Gold Class Seats', IMAX and4DX screens have been exempted from the ceiling of Rs.200 inadmission fee, the number of seats in Gold Class has been restricted to 10 per cent of the total seats.

The proposals were announced in the 2017-18 budget based on the recommendations by a 14-member committee, headed by filmmaker and Chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy S V Rajendra Singh Babu, constituted to draft a policy for promotion of Kannada cinema.

There were demands from various stakeholders of the film industry to the government, urging it to cap multiplex entry fee at Rs.120 as in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President Sa Ra Govindu welcomed the decision, saying it meets a long pending demand and would give a boost to Kannada film industry.