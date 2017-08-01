Actress Megha Akash, to be seen in her maiden Telugu film "Lie" later this month, is said to have opted out of actor Ram Pothineni starrer upcoming Telugu romantic drama "Vunnadi Okkate Zindagi".

Lavanya Tripathi has been roped in as a replacement for Megha.

"Originally, Anupama Parameswaran and Megha Akash were signed as the leading ladies. Megha had signed two back-to-back projects with actor Nithiin, and one of the films includes 'Lie'. She has already started shooting for the second film with Nithiin, so she couldn't adjust her dates for this film," a source from the film's unit told IANS.

The source also said Lavanya has been brought in as a replacement, and will "join the sets in the next schedule in Ooty".

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film marks his second-time collaboration with Ram after "Nenu Sailaja".