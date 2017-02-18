Malayalam actress Bhavana abducted, released  

Popular Malayalam film actress Bhavana was allegedly abducted while she was on her way to Kochi from Thrissur.

The actress was abducted by a five-member gang on Friday.

The abductors hit her car from behind and forcibly entered her car following a verbal spat. Bhavana was harassed for nearly two hours inside the vehicle, the police said.

The incident took place when the actress was returning home from work. According to sources, her driver is held responsible and has been taken into custody.

After the attack, the abductors fled in another car and Bhavana sought refuge in a director friend’s house.The 30-year-old actress lodged a police complaint later in the night.

Bhavana, whose real name is Karthika Menon, is a popular face in South India and has acted in more than 75 films in several languages, including Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. She made her acting debut when she was 16 years old.