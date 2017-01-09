Love for 'Khaidi No 150' is overwhelming: Ram Charan

Thrilled with the response to his maiden production venture "Khaidi No 150", actor Ram Charan says the love the film has been getting from audiences is "overwhelming and humbling".

"What better way to foray into production than with 'Khaidi No 150'. The film is truly close to my heart because it is my father's 150th film. The kind of love the audiences have shown the film is overwhelming and humbling," Ram Charan said in a statement.

Directed by V.V. Vinayak, the film so far has grossed around Rs 70 crore worldwide.

Starring Chiranjeevi in a dual role, the film is the official remake of Tamil blockbuster "Kaththi".

The film marked the comeback of Chiranjeevi after a decade. Despite staying away from arc lights for such a long time, nothing stopped him from ruling the box-office.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

