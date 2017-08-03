Lava from 'Jai Lava Kusa' to be introduced on August 7

Actor Jr NTR is playing a triple role in upcoming Telugu actioner Jai Lava Kusa. The first look of Lava Kumar, one of his characters from the film, will be unveiled on August 7, the makers announced on Thursday.



In an official poster, the makers announced that the first look of Lava Kumar will be released on the morning of August 7.



In the film, being directed by Bobby, Jr NTR plays Jai, Lava and Kusa.



For one of his roles, Jr NTR will be seen wearing prosthetics. His look is being handled by Hollywood make-up artist Vance Hartwell, popular for his work in films such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Shutter Island.



Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are playing the leading ladies.



Popular Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has been roped in to play the antagonist in the movie, produced by Kalyanram. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.