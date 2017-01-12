‘Khaidi number 150’ shines at the box office

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s comeback film ‘Khaidi 150’ had a blockbuster opening as it collected over Rs.20 crore after it premiered on Tuesday.

The film not only performed well in the Indian market but also took the US market by storm.

Disclosing the figure trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ““It’s a HURRICANE… Indeed, Boss is Back! Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 takes a STUPENDOUS start in USA… Tue $ 1,251,548 [₹ 8.56 cr]”

“WITHOUT A SINGLE SHOW SCREENED BOSS BROKE ALL RECORDS (NON-BAAHUBALI) $615K Till 4PM EST #BOSSISBACK with a BANG,” tweeted Classics Entertainment, the company which is distributing the film in the US.

Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Khaidi 150’ released on January 10.