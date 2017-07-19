In real life, superstar Prabhas is a shy guy!

After his brilliant performance in the blockbuster epic saga Bahubali 2, Super star Prabhas, contrary to his on screen character, maintains a low profile in real life and is quite a shy person.

People close to the actor are well aware of the fact that Prabhas never lets success go to his head and leads a normal life sans any starry tantrums. In fact he ensures that his professional life does not have any bearing on his personal life.

People who have watched Bahubaali and its sequel are in love with the actor's performance and dedication to the character of 'Mahendra Bahubaali' that he portrayed.

While Bahubaali 2 created history and broke many records at the box office, Prabhas chose to keep a low profile instead of indulging in a post-release blitzkrieg and going all out to give interviews and bytes to the media.

And despite the three to four years of hardwork and commitment that he put in to prepare for the role as well as the mammoth shooting schedule, to recharge his batteries, Prabhas treated himself to a vacation with his family.