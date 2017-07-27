I am a positive person: Dhanush

Actor Dhanush said he is a positive person in real life and negativity doesn't affect him.



Recently, Dhanush, who is busy promoting his upcoming Tamil-Telugu film VIP 2, walked out of an interview when he was asked about the 'Suchi leaks' controversy during which private photos of several South stars were allegedly posted via singer Suchitra Karthik's Twitter handle.



When asked if he walked out because he was not comfortable talking about his personal life, Dhanush said, "It's not important to talk about it. In my personal life if you ask me something which I feel is important, I will talk about it. Like if you ask me about my sons I will talk.



"But this is a silly thing, it is not important. I haven't slept for 15 days... I am amazed how I am functioning.



I was cranky and sleepy."



On dealing with negativity, the Raanjhanaa actor said, "I am a very positive person in real life. My mother's prayers protect me negativity, nothing reaches me."



On the work front, Dhanush is awaiting the release of VIP 2 which was initially planned for July 28 release and is now being pushed to August.



He will also be seen in a Hollywood film, The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakhir.