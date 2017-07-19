Huge fan of Kammula's natural style of filmmaking: Varun Tej

Actor Varun Tej, who has teamed up with Sekhar Kammula in the forthcoming Telugu release "Fidaa", says he is a fan of the filmmakers natural approach to filmmaking and realism he brings to his craft.



In the film, slated for release on Friday, Varun plays an NRI doctor.



On teaming up with Kammula for the first time, Varun told IANS: "What makes Sekhar sir distinct from the filmmakers I have worked with so far is his natural approach to filmmaking."



"I'm a huge fan of his style. He doesn't like to go overboard for the sake of satisfying a section of the audiences. He brings lot of realism to his work."



Varun said the film questions the society's archaic notion about marriage.



"The way Sekhar sir has treated the film's climax, which breaks the tradition of how marriage is viewed in our society, made me fall in love with the film. I could call it my ‘fidaa' moment of the film. I was moved by the climax and I'm sure audiences will love it too," he said.



"Fidaa" marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actress Sai Pallavi, and Varun is all praise for the newbie.



"Pallavi is a devoted actress and her commitment shocked me. We shared a very healthy competition, which made working with her even more exciting. Audiences will see our competitiveness reflect on screen and it'll work in the film's favour," he added.