For Rakul Preet, 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' was emotional experience

Actress Rakul Preet Singh considers forthcoming Telugu action-drama "Jaya Janaki Nayaka" as the most emotional film of her career as it left her in tears on many occasions.

She plays Janaki in the Boyapati Sreenu-directed film, slated for release on August 11.

For Rakul, it's a very special role.

"I hadn't done such an emotional role so far in my career. Some of the scenes were so emotional, I couldn't control crying. On some days, I was crying even after we packed up as I was so involved in the role. I gave a lot from my side for this character," Rakul told IANS.

She clarifies that it is not a sad role.

"She is the kind of person everybody would love to have around. She can make people happy with her presence," Rakul said, pointing out that a tragedy in her life changes everything about her.

Paired with Bellamkonda Sreenivas, she is all praise for her co-star who is just three films old.

"People keep asking if I don't have any qualms of working with a newcomer. If we start thinking from that angle, this industry won't get good actors. I never bother about who I'm paired with and have always given prime importance to the story. What also matters to me are the script and the director," she said.

On the career front, Rakul also has Mahesh Babu starrer bilingual action-thriller "Spyder" in her kitty.