Early morning shows of 'Baahubali 2' cancelled in TN

Early morning shows of S.S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion were cancelled on Friday due to financial issues in Tamil Nadu, industry sources said.

"Tamil Nadu distributor K Productions owes Rs 15 crore to Arka Mediworks, the makers of Baahubali 2. Arka is yet to issue KDM for the release of Telugu and Tamil versions of the film in the state," a source told IANS.

A theatre owner, on the condition of anonymity, said the issue is likely to be settled by the afternoon.

"Talks are being currently held to settle the deficit. Shows are likely to open from noon," the theatre owner said.

The Hindi version, however, has released in Tamil Nadu.

"The Hindi version didn't have any issues because it's being released nationwide by Anil Thadani," the source added.

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 has released in other parts of the country and has been received well.

The film stars Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.