Director Basil Joseph to get married on August 17

Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph, best known for helming this year's blockbuster "Godha", will exchange vows with long-time girlfriend Elizabeth Samuel on August 17, a source said.



On Monday, Basil and Elizabeth got engaged in a very close-knit affair in Kottayam, Kerala.



"The engagement was a very private ceremony and was attended by only close friends and families of the couple. They will get married on August 17 at Sultan Bathery," the source, who is close to Basil, told.



Basil and Elizabeth were classmates at College of Engineering, Trivandrum.



Elizabeth works as a programme manager at Teach for India.



Basil's "Godha", set against wrestling backdrop, was a big money spinner at the box office.

