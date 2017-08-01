Dhanush's 'VIP 2' to release on August 11

Actor Dhanush on Tuesday confirmed that his forthcoming Tamil action-drama "VIP 2" will hit the screens on August 11.



A sequel to 2014 Tamil blockbuster "Vela Illa Pattathari", the film has been directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth while the story and screenplay is by Dhanush.



The film marks the return of Kajol to Kollywood after two decades where she plays the role of a suave, conniving businesswoman.



Although Dhanush shared the release date of the film's Tamil version on Twitter, he didn't confirm whether the dubbed Telugu and Hindi versions will also release on August 11.



Jointly produced by Dhanush and Kalaipuli S. Thanu, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Vivekh and Amala Paul.