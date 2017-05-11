Couldn't have asked for better entry: Kuchipudi artist Raju

Popular kuchipudi artist Sandhya Raju is excited after her debut film Careful, where she has been cast in the role of an investigative journalist.

Directed by the hugely popular VK Prakash, the danseuse turned actress said she is very excited about her debut in the Malayalam thriller for which she spent a lot of time to get into the character.

"When Prakash narrated the story to me, as a debutant I could not have asked for a better entry. It was a well etched character waiting for me, and I am quite optimistic the audience will love me in the film," said Raju.

She added that she loved the film's story as it gave immense scope for an artist like her to be true to the character.

"Prakash is a person who lets you sink into the character with great amount of freedom and he never made me feel like a debutante," added Raju, who was born in Tamil Nadu and is now settled in Telangana.

She said it was a great learning experience for her and she thoroughly enjoyed working among seasoned actors like Vijay Babu, Vineeth Kumar, Jomol, Saiju Kurup and Aju Verghese.

The trailer of the film continues to garner good reviews both from the trade and movie audiences. The film, slated for release later this month, is produced by Suresh Balaji and George Pius of Wide Angle Creations.