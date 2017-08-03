Balakrishna's 102nd film starts rolling

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's yet untitled Telugu film, to be directed by K.S. Ravi Kumar, started rolling here from Thursday.



This will be Balakrishna's 102nd film.



According to a source, the principal shooting began at Ramoji Film City here.



"The film's official launch happened earlier today and it was followed by regular shooting," a source from the film's revealed.



The film marks the third time collaboration of Balakrishna and Nayanthara, who had previously worked in Simhaa and Sri Rama Rajyam.



C. Kalyan is bankrolling the project and the makers are eyeing early next year release.



Known for delivering blockbusters such as Muthu and Annamalai, Ravi Kumar and Balakrishna are joining hands for the first time.



Meanwhile, Balakrishna's upcoming Telugu action entertainer Paisa Vasool is slated for September 1 release.