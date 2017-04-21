Baahubali: The Game' crosses 1 mn downloads

Baahubali: The Game, inspired by S.S. Rajamouli's superhit epic, has crossed over a million downloads since the second part of the film was released on April 28.

The multi-player strategy game has been developed by Bengaluru-based Moonfrog Labs in association with the movie Baahubali production company Arka Media Works and Graphic India.

The game has become the top-most downloaded game and 10th most downloaded app in India.

The game is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and has a small size of 24MB or depending on the type of phone the player has.

Creator of famed Farmville game Mark Skaggs and Aditya Chari, who worked with the "Baahubali" movie, among other artists have contributed to this game.